Emory University begins new COVID-19 vaccine study

The vaccine, developed by Novavax, a Maryland-based biotech company, does not need to be frozen and can be stored in a refrigerator at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius, which could facilitate distribution in areas that lack ultracold storage facilities, Emory officials said. The first federally-approved vaccine for emergency use, developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, requires storage at about minus 70 degrees Celsius. Some facilities have been reluctant to administer that vaccine because they don’t have cold storage capabilities.

Emory is among several sites in the United States to test the Novavax vaccine in this Phase 3 trial, supported through the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The randomized, placebo-controlled trial will enroll approximately 30,000 people across about 115 sites in the United States and Mexico, according to the institute, led by Dr. Anthony Fauci. Other Georgia locations participating in the research include Columbus and Stockbridge. Researchers are looking for more study participants.