Drew Charter School cyberattack exposes some student information

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

A cyberattack at Drew Charter School in Atlanta exposed sensitive information about students, according to an email sent to parents Monday.

The information included Senior Academy students’ first and last names and encrypted network passwords attached to school accounts. Because they were encrypted, the attackers could not access the actual passwords.

The email did not say how many students were affected by the attack, or when exactly the attack occurred, other than it was “recent.” The school said the attackers did not access any other personal information, and they don’t believe there is an imminent threat.

The school notified law enforcement of the attack and is investigating.

“Please know we are doing all we can to ensure appropriate measures are in place to safeguard all personal data and protect against this type of incident in the future,” said Julie Koriakin, the school’s chief operating officer, in the email.

School officials said they had no additional information when contacted Wednesday.

