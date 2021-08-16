DeKalb schools awarded grant to help students reach academic goals

Six DeKalb County high schools were awarded grants from the state to increase the academic success of their students.
Grants from the Graduates Ready to Attain Success in Postsecondary program allows participating schools to hire an additional counselor to help a limited number of selected students.
Four DeKalb schools, Clarkston, McNair, Stone Mountain and Towers high schools, each received GRASP sustainability grants of $56,250 as Cohort 2 members. Cross Keys and Miller Grove high schools were both awarded $102,000 as participants in Cohort 3 of the program.
Each counselor works with students to help them with personal, career or academic development. The two-year program is operated by the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement.