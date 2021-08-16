DeKalb schools awarded grant to help students reach academic goals

Grants from the Graduates Ready to Attain Success in Postsecondary program allows participating schools to hire an additional counselor to help a limited number of selected students.

Four DeKalb schools, Clarkston, McNair, Stone Mountain and Towers high schools, each received GRASP sustainability grants of $56,250 as Cohort 2 members. Cross Keys and Miller Grove high schools were both awarded $102,000 as participants in Cohort 3 of the program.