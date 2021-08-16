ajc logo
X

DeKalb schools awarded grant to help students reach academic goals

DeKalb County School District buses. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM
Caption
DeKalb County School District buses. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago

Six DeKalb County high schools were awarded grants from the state to increase the academic success of their students.

Grants from the Graduates Ready to Attain Success in Postsecondary program allows participating schools to hire an additional counselor to help a limited number of selected students.

ExploreDeKalb school board approves $2 billion budget

Four DeKalb schools, Clarkston, McNair, Stone Mountain and Towers high schools, each received GRASP sustainability grants of $56,250 as Cohort 2 members. Cross Keys and Miller Grove high schools were both awarded $102,000 as participants in Cohort 3 of the program.

Each counselor works with students to help them with personal, career or academic development. The two-year program is operated by the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement.

ExploreMore stories about DeKalb County public schools

In Other News
1
Metro Atlanta schools record nearly 4,000 COVID cases in new reports
2
Gwinnett assistant principal publishes book about freedom
3
Fulton County Schools adopts property tax rate
4
Clayton County middle school switches to online learning due to COVID
5
Gwinnett schools record more than 600 COVID cases in first week
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top