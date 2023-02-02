Exclusive
Dickens supports Atlanta Streetcar extension, unsure about Clifton Corridor
DeKalb school officials investigating alleged fight on elementary bus

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

The DeKalb County School District said it is “actively looking into” a video circulating social media that depicts young students fighting on a school bus.

The district was made aware of the video on Wednesday, a spokesman said in a statement, but has no way of knowing when the incident may have occurred.

Channel 2 Action News reported students in the video were fighting on a moving bus and swearing. The district stated the students were allegedly from Fairington Elementary in Stonecrest.

“The behavior demonstrated is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” the district stated.

Students who fight on the bus could temporarily or permanently lose riding privileges, according to the district’s student code of conduct.

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

