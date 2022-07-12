DeKalb school leaders want deeper audit of construction spending

Tinsley said she was working on procuring an additional audit that would explore those elements. Board members preferred to wait for a more thorough review.

“There needs to be an investigation,” said board member Joyce Morley. “It needs to be at such a comprehensive level to show the devil in the details, and all the devils who are causing the details. Because there’s a lot more to this.”

DeKalb voters have repeatedly approved a special sales tax that gives the district additional funds to cover construction, maintenance, technology and security costs. Most recently, more than 80% of voters renewed the tax again for another five years.

Controversy over the conditions at Druid Hills High School shined a spotlight on the district’s facilities spending in the months after voters again renewed the sales tax through 2027. Students circulated a video showcasing electrical problems, plumbing issues and water damage at the aging facility. In a letter to state leaders, Board Chair Vickie Turner blamed Watson-Harris for the poor conditions.

State School Superintendent Richard Woods said in a letter he would recommend the state withhold funds for construction projects if the district did not complete major renovations at the school. The state later appointed a special adviser to make sure DeKalb completes a list of requirements.

Also incorporated into the controversy are concerns board members have voiced about the district’s lingering transition to a new financial management system. State auditors recently flagged this transition as a problem area. It’s led to discrepancies in reporting on expenditures. Board members hope a comprehensive audit will clear those up.

The district will now have to publish another request for services, choose a vendor and get board approval before the work can begin.

“This is not something that’s going to happen tomorrow,” Tinsley said, but her team will get it done “as soon as possible.”