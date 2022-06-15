ajc logo
X

Cobb updates rules to comply with state’s new divisive concept laws

The Cobb County School Board including members Charisse Davis, from left, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale and David Chastain at the monthly meeting Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Combined ShapeCaption
The Cobb County School Board including members Charisse Davis, from left, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale and David Chastain at the monthly meeting Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

The best way for Cobb County teachers to avoid divisive concepts in the classroom is to stick to district-approved resources, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said at a meeting last week.

The district is changing some of its administrative rules to comply with new state laws prohibiting the teaching of divisive concepts and content harmful to minors.

School board members Charisse Davis and Leroy Tre’ Hutchins wanted to know how teachers could do their jobs while complying with the new laws.

ExploreGeorgia legislators, educators square off over critical race theory

“There is no danger — zero whatsoever,” if teachers use district-approved resources, Ragsdale said.

“When you start getting outside of those standards is when you start getting into quicksand, and it is deep and quick,” he said.

The district updated some administrative rules with language straight from the new laws. They now say employees should refrain from espousing personal political beliefs or “attempting to persuade or indoctrinate” anyone. Employees should not infringe on parents’ rights to direct the upbringing and moral or religious training of their children.

State law, and now the district rule, prohibits a list of nine “divisive concepts” relating to racism. They restrict teaching that the U.S. is fundamentally racist or that an individual is responsible for past actions of other individuals of the same race.

ExploreMore news about Cobb schools

They also prohibits “content harmful to minors,” which is defined as relating to prurient sexual content.

The rules now emphasize that teaching of political or religious topics should be “balanced” — a point of contention during the legislative session.

“Teachers shouldn’t feel like they have to have both sides to something like the Holocaust,” Davis said, and Ragsdale agreed. “That is going to have to be said and explained, and I hate that but that’s where we are.”

The district will also be updating its process in the coming months for individuals to complain about potential content violations, per the new laws.

About the Author

Follow Cassidy Alexander on twitter

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

Editors' Picks
Davi Crimmins cut from the Bert Show after four years as full-time cast member21h ago
Former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms joining White House in senior post
3h ago
Violent night leaves 2 dead in 6 shootings across Atlanta
0m ago
Fulton County Schools to hold job fair in push to hire 428 teachers
5h ago
Fulton County Schools to hold job fair in push to hire 428 teachers
5h ago
A decade of DACA left its impact on Georgia. But threats loom.
7h ago
The Latest
Fulton County Schools to hold job fair in push to hire 428 teachers
5h ago
APS changes dress code to align with state law on mask mandates
Cobb County high schools earn dual accreditation
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top