DeKalb school board hires auditor to evaluate sales tax spending

“I’m very happy about this. This is a really big deal,” said board member Anna Hill. “I know it will take some time, but I’m really pleased.”

Board members have repeatedly asked for the audit. The board voted earlier this year to fire Cheryl Watson-Harris from her role as superintendent in part over concerns about how the district was spending money. The district’s facilities spending has been in the spotlight this year after the Georgia Department of Education intervened over poor conditions at Druid Hills High School.

Explore DeKalb schools software integration project to cost millions more

DeKalb is also in the midst of transitioning to a new computer system for tracking finances, purchases and human resources. The implementation has been repeatedly delayed, and the use of multiple systems during that process has led to some discrepancies in the district’s finances. The district previously hired Plante Moran, PLLC, to help evaluate the process of implementing this new system.

“It’s really past due,” said board member Joyce Morley about the audit.

Last month, the board hired a separate auditor to evaluate its spending of federal pandemic aid. The district will pay up to $877,000 for that evaluation.