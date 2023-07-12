BreakingNews
State ends fiscal year with another massive surplus, despite slumping collections

DeKalb school board approves $20 million for new math materials

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Education
By
1 hour ago
X

The DeKalb County School District will spend up to $20 million on new mathematics textbooks and digital resources for all grade levels.

The school board approved the purchase on Monday with the understanding that teachers will be able to begin working with the digital materials right away, said Chief Academic Officer Stacy Stepney.

DeKalb got special permission from the state to use federal pandemic aid to purchase the new materials in an effort to close learning gaps that were worsened during the pandemic, Stepney said. In 2021-2022, the last year that scores are available, less than 30% of DeKalb eighth graders were proficient in math by the end of the year, according to state testing results.

The purchase positions DeKalb to begin implementing new academic standards in math in August. Georgia changed what students are required to learn in 2021, dramatically reducing the number of standards and emphasizing real-world connections to the concepts. The 2023-2024 school year will be the first time students will work within the new standards.

Because the standards are new, the results of this year’s winter and spring state testing will not be used to determine whether students are promoted to the next grade or retained, and they will not be used to determine high school students’ grades.

About the Author

Follow Cassidy Alexander on twitter

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson and more to headline ONE Musicfest30m ago

Credit: AJC on Twitter

BREAKING: State ends fiscal year with another massive surplus, despite slumping...
33m ago

Credit: AP

Atlantan Christopher Eubanks’ dream runs ends at Wimbledon
2h ago

Georgia sues True the Vote over refusal to show ‘2000 Mules’ evidence
3h ago

Georgia sues True the Vote over refusal to show ‘2000 Mules’ evidence
3h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

‘Think big’: How would you redesign Midtown’s busy Peachtree corridor?
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Gwinnett welcomes new teachers, and hopes they’ll stay
22h ago
State audit of DeKalb schools highlights same finance problems as last year
Five things to know about Christine King Farris’ ties to Spelman College
Featured

Credit: TNS

Braves fill dugout, infield in 2023 MLB All-Star game
14h ago
What is a grand jury? Here’s what to know
70 years ago: Cobb County police encounter flying saucer hoax
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top