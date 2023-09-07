DeKalb County seeks volunteer reading tutors for elementary students

The DeKalb County Human Services Department is recruiting for a tutoring program designed to help students in kindergarten through third grade improve their reading skills.

The AARP Foundation Experience Corps aims to tutor 100 students this year, so they are looking for 100 volunteers. Starting in September, the program will tutor students who are reading below their grade level at five DeKalb schools: E.L. Miller, Murphey Candler, Pine Ridge, Redan and Stoneview elementary schools. The schools were selected based on an index created by the United Way of Greater Atlanta, which measures 14 different indicators across health, education and family income in the community.

Last year, 70% of the students in the program from the same five schools moved up a grade level in reading proficiency, according to a news release from the county. Most elementary and middle school students in DeKalb are not reading on grade level, according to the most recent state exam results.

The program is intended for adults over 50, and they must have a GED or high school diploma. Volunteers will work with students through the end of the year in May 2024. Interested volunteers can complete an online application.

The program is a partnership between the county, the school district, the United Way of Greater Atlanta and the AARP Foundation.

The DeKalb County School District is also preparing to hire more than 100 tutors as part of a new effort to teach math, reading and study skills to students at its highest-need schools. Officials hope to launch that program by January.

