DeKalb County school board announces sole superintendent finalist

Horton is “a disruptive leader with an unwavering belief in the potential of success for all children,” according to his bio on the Evanston/Skokie district’s website. His work and research focuses on creating equity for students and he is seen as an anti-racist leader across the nation, according to the bio.

Between 2000 and 2014, the Chicago native worked as a teacher, assistant principal and principal in Chicago Public Schools. He received a doctorate of education from Chicago State University in 2018. In 2022, he was named Superintendent of the Year by the National Alliance of Black School Educators (NABSE).

Horton said he is “deeply honored” to be selected as the board’s sole finalist.

“I firmly believe that DeKalb will be the best place in America to learn, teach, and lead. If entrusted with the superintendency, I will embrace that goal enthusiastically,” he said in a news release. “DeKalb is a place that inspires me, and the conversations that have led to this moment have only increased my excitement.”

The district will host three town hall meetings with Horton to engage with district employees, students and community members. The locations will be announced shortly, according to a news release. Each meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on April 12, 13 and 14.

Hiring Horton will be the eighth time the district has changed superintendents since 2010. The school board has been urged in the past year to bring stability to the district, after unexpectedly firing Cheryl Watson-Harris in a split vote in April.

Watson-Harris was on the job for less than two years. She was hired in 2020, after the board announced Rudy Crew as finalist for the role before later voting against his hire. In 2021, the board agreed to pay a $750,000 settlement to Crew, who alleged in a lawsuit that he was discriminated against because of his age and race.

The search process for DeKalb’s superintendent began in the fall. The district agreed to pay the Georgia School Boards Association $20,000 to facilitate the search. The board received 26 applications for the position. Like most Georgia school districts, the search largely happened behind closed doors.

State law requires school boards to make superintendent finalists public for at least two weeks before the board votes on the decision. The board’s next regularly scheduled meeting is April 17.

If the board approves Horton’s hire, he will succeed interim Superintendent Vasanne Tinsley. She came out of retirement to lead the district in April 2022.

In her time as interim superintendent, the board has spoken positively of Tinsley’s progress. Board member Joyce Morley, in particular, has maintained that the board didn’t need to conduct a search for other candidates. Morley told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday she hasn’t been impressed with any other candidates.

“Dr. Tinsley has done a fantastic job — a spectacular job,” Morley said. “Our children only have one time around as children, and once they get past that they don’t have a chance to go back. Either we do the right thing now, or we’re going to keep paying dearly, as we have.”