Decatur schools: Expect announcement on superintendent in March

Interviews are under way for the next superintendent of City Schools of Decatur, according to the school board’s newsletter.
The board will conduct a second round of interviews in early March, Thursday’s newsletter stated. It expects to announce one or more finalists in March, officials said during a board meeting this week.
The district received 34 applications for the top job, said Georgia School Boards Association spokesman Justin Pauly. The organization is facilitating the district’s search for a new leader.
The board ended former Superintendent David Dude’s contract early in April 2021. Dude faced allegations of receiving an “improper salary increase” for being reimbursed expenses without receipts, and claims he underreported time he took off work.
Maggie Fehrman, formerly an assistant superintendent, has served as the district’s interim superintendent since Dude’s departure. Her contract expires in June.
Decatur had nearly 6,000 students last school year.
Staff writer Lucinda Warnke contributed to this report.
