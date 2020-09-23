Decatur City Schools teachers protest planned return to classroom

Teachers who attended the protest said this was a jarring development given prior statements by Dude about whether it was safe enough to return to in-person schooling.

“We were on the same page because we thought we were looking at the data in the same way,” said Heather Byars, who teaches English at Renfroe Middle School. “But I guess we weren’t.”

Haley Stevens, a mother of three, was among the supporters. Helping her twin kindergartners and her second-grader through their school days at home has been difficult, she said, but as a scientist by training she felt the teachers' concerns were valid.

“We love our school and we love our teachers and want to support them,” she said.

District officials did not provide comment by deadline Tuesday, but shared a copy of a letter they sent to employees that evening. It noted COVID-19 cases in DeKalb numbered a third of what they were a month ago. Also, although 85% of teachers surveyed were concerned about returning, just a third thought virtual schooling was “as valuable” as in-person, as did fewer than a quarter of parents and students.

According to a portion of the minutes of a teacher advisory council meeting last week at the city’s high school, Dude said he hoped to time a reopening in a way that made teachers feel “comfortable.” The administration was “trying to avoid what other districts are doing," said a passage of the minutes forwarded by a Decatur High teacher.

“And the next day, we got this video forcing us back to work,” said the teacher, who is concerned about returning with Type-2 diabetes and asked not to be identified for fear of retribution.

The announcement to parents cited public health data showing a relatively high, yet falling rate of coronavirus cases in DeKalb County, where Decatur is located. Hospitals had beds available.

That was not convincing enough for Nicole Blakemore, a Renfroe physical science teacher who wore a mask emblazoned with the periodic table of the elements. She worries about infections spreading in classrooms, many with failing air handling units, where children will be removing their masks to eat lunch.

“I don’t understand what data Dr. Dude is referring to when he says he feels it’s safe,” she said.