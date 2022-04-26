David Perdue blasts Atlanta high schools’ classroom lessons on voting

Perdue’s call-out of APS goes back to the district’s partnership with the New Georgia Project, which bills itself as “a nonprofit, nonpartisan civic engagement organization.” At the start of the school year, APS teamed up with the New Georgia Project, founded by Abrams, to launch Democracy Class Atlanta. The curriculum was shared in 11 Atlanta high schools.

The New Georgia Project has long faced scrutiny regarding its efforts to sign up left-leaning voters, including young people and Black and brown Georgians. Its donors have included George Soros, the liberal financier, that Perdue also denounced.

Questions about the lessons were first brought to light by Greater Georgia, a voter registration group led by the Republican former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler. The group criticized what it said was “a radical voting rights curriculum” that teaches students to abolish voter ID requirements.

An APS spokesman said the district received no funding from New Georgia Project. The district described the program as “a non-partisan, two-month, voluntary program to increase civic education, participation and leadership” among juniors and seniors and to urge eligible students to vote. About 2,450 students participated.

“Students will connect the history of voter suppression in the U.S. to the present,” states one of the lesson objectives.

The lesson plans urge students to volunteer with the New Georgia Project to mobilize young people.

The program included two lessons used in social studies classes during the fall semester. APS said it’s evaluating the program with the intent to bring it back next school year.

New Georgia Project declined to comment on Perdue’s remarks.