COVID cases in Cobb elementary schools soar in second week of classes

With an estimated 107,000 students, Cobb is the second largest district in the state. Masks are optional in the school district, but strongly encouraged.

In recent weeks, Georgia has seen an uptick in coronavirus cases due to low vaccination rates and the highly contagious delta variant, health officials said. Children under age 12 are not eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Thursday, parents calling for a mask mandate in schools rallied outside the district headquarters. They were greeted by demonstrators with bullhorns who oppose any mask requirement.

As of Friday, Cobb’s website showed a cumulative count of 788 coronavirus cases recorded since July 1, which is up from 253 reported last week. School-by-school cumulative numbers reflect cases counted since the 2021-22 school year started Aug. 2.