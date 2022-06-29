COVID-19 outbreak disrupts summer program for gifted Georgia students

Georgia Governor’s Honors Program officials told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution late Tuesday they learned of the first positive case on June 21, two days after the program started. By Friday, there were 13 positive student cases and five officials who tested positive, organizers said. Classes were canceled Saturday due to the uptick in cases.

As of Wednesday morning, 41 students and 15 faculty, staff and administrators tested positive for COVID-19, officials said. There were 628 students and 99 faculty, staff and administrators in the program. All students testing positive have been sent home for the recommended five-day quarantine, officials said.