Couple donates $10 million to Spelman College

The gift came from Seth and Beth Klarman and will be used for scholarships with an emphasis on helping students overcome the financial barriers that may prevent them from graduating, Spelman said in a statement. Seth Klarman is a hedge fund investor whose net worth is estimated at $1.5 billion, according to Forbes. The couple has a foundation that has donated to various organizations in the Boston area, to groups supporting the Jewish community and Israel and efforts to address various health issues.

Historically Black Colleges and Universities have traditionally had trouble getting major donations from philanthropic organizations. Spelman, though, has fared better than most HBCUs on the donor front. Its six-year graduation rate, 75% according to federal data, is the highest among any HBCU.