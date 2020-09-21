Coronavirus and schools: How to get public records

First, remember that the Open Records Act is about just that — records — and not “answers to questions.” You can’t assign an agency to do your homework. You can only insist on seeing documents that the agency actually already has. “Tell me how many people are calling the agency every day to ask about coronavirus” is less likely to succeed than “produce any logs of phone calls to the agency that specify, by subject, why the caller is calling.”

Second, provide the “Goldilocks” level of detail: Not too much, not too little. If you know the range of dates you’re interested in (let’s say, only documents generated since the first of the month), include that qualifier. It’ll produce a faster result than asking for “all” documents. But also be careful about being too specific — don’t ask for “the September 21 report” unless you’re absolutely sure it wasn’t dated the 22nd.