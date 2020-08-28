Court allows former Georgia Tech professor’s lawsuit to go forward

Joy Laskar, once a tenured professor, filed suit after a Fulton County judge dismissed a racketeering indictment against him before the case went to trial. Laskar had been accused of orchestrating a scheme to steal more than $1 million from Georgia Tech and abusing his position to give his startup company illegal access to the school’s resources.

When he was arrested in 2010, Laskar served as the director of the Georgia Electronic Design Center, a research entity affiliated with Georgia Tech. He strongly denied the allegations and his lawsuit accused Georgia Tech officials of making false claims that the GBI used as a basis for taking out an arrest warrant against him.