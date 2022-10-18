Cobb superintendent: Raise for bus drivers paid off

Amid a national shortage of bus drivers, the state’s second-largest district increased the starting pay for drivers to $25 per hour in August. The highest paid drivers now make $33.32 per hour.

“At the time we did not know if this was going to be a decision that paid dividends,” Ragsdale said at a school board meeting Thursday. “It has definitely had a positive impact in lowering that driver shortage I know everybody is experiencing in public schools.”