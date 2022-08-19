Cobb school district raises pay for bus drivers amid shortage

Cobb officials said the reasons drivers leave vary, but many are overworked.

School districts across the country, and metro Atlanta, are dealing with a shortage of bus drivers. The DeKalb and Fulton school districts started the school year with about 200 openings for bus drivers each. Atlanta Public Schools and Clayton schools were short about 40 drivers each in the first week.

Cobb officials estimate it will cost about $7.6 million to pay for the salary increases. Those will be paid for by unexpected property tax revenue.

Most area school districts pay drivers between $18-$21 an hour. Some are still providing hiring and retention bonuses to drivers.

The district is the state’s second-largest with more than 107,000 students.