TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash investigation shuts down I-85 N at I-285 near airport
Cobb schools break American Heart Association fundraising record

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Cobb County School District broke a national fundraising record for the American Heart Association this school year, the organization and school district announced recently.

The district is the first in the nation to raise more than $700,000 for the organization. The previous record-holder was the Frisco Independent School District in Texas, with $500,000 raised.

In the previous school year, Cobb schools raised the most money in the nation, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said at the board’s March school board meeting.

“There’s hardly a family around that does not have somebody in their family, or at least a friend, who has suffered from heart disease, heart attack,” he said. “It’s just an awesome organization for Cobb County School District to partner with.”

The Kids Heart Challenge for elementary students and the American Heart Challenge for middle and high school students are programs by the association aimed at teaching students about physical and mental health. In addition to the curriculum, students fundraise by asking their communities for donations.

Funds raised by Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge participants support the association’s scientific research and outreach programs, the organization said. In Cobb County and metro Atlanta, the American Heart Association is specifically focused on addressing high blood pressure, CPR education, nutrition security, tobacco and the youth vaping crisis.

Students are fundraising through April, Ragsdale said.

“We expect to be first (in the nation) this year,” he said.

Follow Cassidy Alexander on twitter

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

