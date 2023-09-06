Cobb school district removes more books, citing lack of interest

BreakingNews
1 hour ago
Another book about sex has been pulled from the library shelf in a Cobb County public school, though this time the district is citing student disinterest rather than inappropriate content.

Lassiter High School removed “The Scarlet Letter,” an American classic involving adultery, among hundreds culled during a renovation though it says copies remain available.

The mass removal comes weeks after the firing of a Cobb teacher for reading a book to fifth graders that challenges gender norms. It also follows the removal of two books from school libraries because they deal with sexuality: “Flamer” by Mike Curato, a graphic novel set in a 1995 summer camp about a boy who is bullied for appearing gay; and Jesse Andrews’ “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl,” about two high school boys who become friends with a girl who is dying of cancer.

Twenty school libraries in Cobb contained copies of one or both of those two books, a district spokesperson said at the time. The district said they presented “highly inappropriate, sexually explicit content.”

Cobb gave a different reason for removing “The Scarlet Letter,” the 19th century classic by Nathaniel Hawthorne.

During a renovation of the high school media center, “over 700 books which weren’t often used by students (including ‘The Scarlet Letter’) were replaced at Lassiter with more current selections,” a district spokesperson confirmed after a query by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The books were replaced “with more current selections,” the spokesperson said, adding that a “couple copies” of the old classic remain available for students who really want to read it.

Common Sense Media, a website that rates books for kids, calls it a “Classic novel of American religion, morality, and hypocrisy,” approving it for readers aged 14 and up.

The latest culling of books comes amid a political backlash by conservatives against “woke” ideas presented to students, including books about sexuality and gender identity. But a lack of interest in this case might not be a surprise given that “The Scarlet Letter” was first published in 1850.

Ty Tagami is the state education reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Since joining the newspaper in 2002, he has written about everything from hurricanes to homelessness. He has deep experience covering local government and education, and can often be found under the Gold Dome when lawmakers meet or in a school somewhere in the state.

