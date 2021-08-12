Cobb parents to hold rally calling for school mask mandate

Parents are planning a rally today to ask the Cobb County School District to require masks for students and staff.
The event will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the district’s central office headquarters at 514 Glover Street in Marietta.
The Facebook page for the event notes the parents want the district to follow guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics that recommends students and staff mask up while in school buildings.
As of Friday, the Cobb district reported 185 known cases of COVID-19 in schools. Masks are optional in Cobb schools though "strongly encouraged."
The district’s website showed a cumulative count of 253 coronavirus cases recorded since July 1. School-by-school cumulative numbers reflect cases counted since the 2021-22 school year started Aug. 2
Ten metro Atlanta school districts reported 1,015 cases of the coronavirus in the first days of the new year.