Cobb County school leaders propose raises for employees, teachers

In addition to raises, the tentative budget also adds dozens of new positions, including roughly 40 teachers and 10 school psychologists.

The tentative budget keeps the millage rate the same at 18.9%, but revenue from property taxes is expected to grow as property values increase. The district is also expecting an increase in state funding.

“Not only is the state economy growing rapidly, so is the Cobb County economy,” said the district’s chief financial officer Bradley Johnson.

Explore More news about Cobb schools

The total tentative budget is $1.4 billion. It is balanced using $30 million from the district’s reserve funds. Last year, the district budgeted the use of $52 million from its reserves.

The school system is the largest employer in Cobb County with roughly 18,000 employees, about 6,000 of which are classroom teachers.