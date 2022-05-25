Cobb County school board races take shape after primary

If Democrats win both contested seats, the majority would shift away from Republican members. If Republicans win one or two of the seats, they will maintain the majority.

The district’s accreditation agency recently criticized board members for the division along party lines and encouraged them to be more collaborative.

Cobb is the state’s second-largest school system, with more than 107,000 students.

This election was the first to reflect a new district map approved by lawmakers this year. Had current board members Jaha Howard and Charisse Davis sought reelection, it would have put them in the same district and left another with no incumbent. The map was favorited by the majority Republicans on the board.