Cobb County school board races take shape after primary

The Cobb County Board of Education race heads to the general election. AJC file photo

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

The race is on for two seats on the Cobb County Board of Election after Tuesday’s primary election.

With all precincts reporting, the race for the District 2 seat was narrowed to two candidates: Republican Stephen M. George, Jr., and Democrat Becky Sayler. The other candidates in the district were Republican Matthew “Anthony” Sears and Democrat Andres Sandate.

In District 4, incumbent and Board Chair David Chastain, a Republican, will face Democrat Catherine Pozniak. The district covers the northeast corner of the county.

In the District 6 seat, Democrat Nichelle Davis does not have a Republican challenger. She would fill the seat Charisse Davis is vacating in the newly reshaped district.

The results posted to the Georgia Secretary of State website are considered unofficial until certified.

If Democrats win both contested seats, the majority would shift away from Republican members. If Republicans win one or two of the seats, they will maintain the majority.

The district’s accreditation agency recently criticized board members for the division along party lines and encouraged them to be more collaborative.

Cobb is the state’s second-largest school system, with more than 107,000 students.

This election was the first to reflect a new district map approved by lawmakers this year. Had current board members Jaha Howard and Charisse Davis sought reelection, it would have put them in the same district and left another with no incumbent. The map was favorited by the majority Republicans on the board.

