Chocolate milk could be on the chopping block for many U.S. schools

Even so, chocolate milk is popular among children. Some say the benefits of getting picky eaters to drink milk is worth the side effects of sugared flavoring.

The Decatur school system discovered this about a decade ago, when parents pushed for a healthier menu. Chocolate milk was among the targeted items.

City Schools of Decatur is in the processing of hiring a nutrition director and had no comment, though a spokeswoman did say chocolate milk was not banned.

Local mom Clare Schexnyder served on the superintendent’s advisory panel that considered the issue in 2012. Kids pushed back and so did their parents, so the system dropped the idea, she recalled, adding that she was surprised by the angry tone of the some of the emails she received. The general sentiment seemed to be that flavored milk is better than no milk, she said.

The Georgia Department of Education had no comment about the federal proposal.

Fulton County Schools, among the largest systems in Georgia, said the district is a champion of child health and wellness and that “properly nourished students learn better and achieve more.” But the district said it also believes in “incorporating healthier versions of students’ favorite foods.”

Still, officials there took no position on chocolate milk, saying they were awaiting the federal agency’s decision.

Shelby Halley said her first grader and preschooler would revolt if chocolate milk was banned. It’s a staple in both their diets at school.

The Cobb County mom said she’s more concerned about dyes and preservatives in food. A fight over chocolate milk seems unnecessary given all the other problems in the world today, she said, adding that she wouldn’t look forward to the pushback from her kids were the federal government to impose the ban.

And what’s the alternative, she asked, sugar-laden juice?

Her son, 6, has chocolate milk with his school lunches Tuesday through Friday (he brings his lunch on Mondays). Her daughter, 2, a budding activist, expects chocolate milk daily in preschool.

“You’d have to pry the chocolate milk from her cold dead hands, she is so stubborn,” Halley said. “Like, she’ll burn it to the ground.”