Cherokee high schools return to full-time classroom instruction

Creekview, Etowah and Woodstock high schools closed soon after they opened in August for the fall semester when their COVID-19 cases surged. Etowah and Woodstock closed first, followed by Creekview in mid-August after more than a quarter of the students there had to quarantine.

Cherokee was among the first school districts in the country to open. The district north of Atlanta captured national attention when a photo on social media showed scores of unmasked students outside Etowah High standing shoulder-to-shoulder for a group photo. The school closed a week later.