Challenger maintains funding edge in Georgia superintendent’s race

The superintendent leads the Georgia Department of Education, which oversees a third of the state budget. The agency distributes state and federal funding to public schools serving more than 1.7 million students while monitoring their academic performance and compliance with laws and regulations.

Woods, 60, was a high school social studies teacher and school administrator in Irwin County. He says he wants to continue cutting bureaucracy, leaving teachers more time to teach, and is endorsed by the Georgia Association of Educators, which contributed $4,000 to his campaign in September. (The other two large teacher organizations are not endorsing in this race, but a smaller group, Educators First based in Kennesaw, gave Woods $500.)

Searcy, 44, is a former state representative from Cobb County who went on to become superintendent of a charter school network with three schools; two of them closed, leaving a school for girls in DeKalb County. She says she wants more mental health intervention for students and that safety and teacher burnout are priorities.

Woods didn’t get along with Gov. Nathan Deal but has forged an alliance with Gov. Brian Kemp.

Kemp has gradually replaced the policymaking state education board with members friendly to Woods. They are now in the majority. Searcy has clashed with members of her own party who disagree with her support of charter schools and for tax credits that help pay for tuition subsidies at private schools. She has suggested that she is being ostracized by the gubernatorial campaign of Stacey Abrams and by other influential Democrats, which they all deny.