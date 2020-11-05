Bond rating agency lowers Agnes Scott College’s outlook

The bond rating agency, Fitch, said in a report released Tuesday it based its outlook on what it described as the college’s increased spending after deciding not to have in-person classes this semester to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

Fitch kept the college’s Issuer Default Rating and Rev rating at “A” levels, meaning they still consider the college a low default risk investment. The report said the college had solid finances before the pandemic and anticipates a “bounce-back in operating revenues and a return to solid student-generated revenue growth over the intermediate term.”