Black students disproportionately suspended in Gwinnett last school year

Locally and nationally, Black students have long been disciplined in numbers greater than their share of overall enrollment would dictate. However, the school district’s statistics from last year defy comparison because only about half of students attended schools in person due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In-school suspensions, for minor or intermediate infractions, and out-of-school suspensions, for severe misconduct, both shrank by about two-thirds compared to the 2019-2020 school year, according to the data presented by Eric Thigpen, executive director of academic support.