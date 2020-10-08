Bill, Chelsea Clinton talk health, economic growth at Morehouse forum

“We’ve got to access all these sources,” Clinton said in reference to loans.

Verizon, which participated in the forum, announced a partnership Tuesday with the Clinton foundation to encourage students and recent graduates to create technology-based solutions to social and environmental issues.

Chelsea Clinton, left, LaShyra Nolen, Harvard Medical School Student Council President, center, and Dr. David Satcher, former U.S. Surgeon General and founder of the Satcher Health Leadership Institute at the Morehouse School of Medicine, right, discuss health equity issues during an Oct. 8, 2020 forum organized by Morehouse College and the Clinton Global Initiative University. Photo courtesy: Morehouse College and the Clinton Global Initiative University.

Chelsea Clinton led a discussion that focused on health disparities that was critical of the Trump administration’s disputes with its public health agencies over the pandemic response. They also talked of efforts to help workers who are at greater risk of being infected with COVID-19. One panelist, Harvard Medical School student council president LaShyra Nolen called COVID-19 “the great exacerbator" for how the disease has created greater challenges, such as accessing health care, in many communities of color.

“It kind of exposed all of these areas that we weren’t putting our attention into,” Nolen said.

A third session explored Morehouse’s efforts in helping students explore entrepreneurship ideas and youth leadership.