Bank of America donates $1 million to Atlanta Technical College

The company said the partnership is part of its effort to address underlying issues facing individuals and communities of color who have been disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“For 53 years, Atlanta Technical College has built a successful program for technical training and job placement,” said Wendy Stewart, Atlanta market president for Bank of America. “Our partnership will further expand on their initiatives to ensure underserved students have a guided career pathway into high-wage, in-demand jobs.”