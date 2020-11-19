Bank of America donates $1 million to Atlanta Technical College

Bank of America is contributing $1 million to Atlanta Technical College to forge a partnership to create a jobs initiative at the school, the company announced Thursday.
The company said the partnership is part of its effort to address underlying issues facing individuals and communities of color who have been disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
“For 53 years, Atlanta Technical College has built a successful program for technical training and job placement,” said Wendy Stewart, Atlanta market president for Bank of America. “Our partnership will further expand on their initiatives to ensure underserved students have a guided career pathway into high-wage, in-demand jobs.”
Atlanta Technical College said the contribution will be used to support existing programs within its Center for Workforce Innovation.
“We are appreciative of this transformational gift from Bank of America. With a $200 million economic impact, Atlanta Technical College continues to demonstrate that we are worth the investment of public and private dollars,” Victoria Seals, Atlanta Technical College’s president, said in a statement. “The investment from Bank of America will accelerate our impact in training and preparing the underserved, unemployed and underemployed citizens of Fulton and Clayton counties to advance economic mobility.”