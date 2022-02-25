Atlanta schools to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday

Atlanta Public Schools will host drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination events at four sites Saturday.
The events will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at schools throughout the district. Those wishing to participate can register in advance online.
COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will be available at the following sites:
- Long Middle School, 3200 Latona Drive, SW
- Mays High School, 3450 Benjamin E. Mays Drive, SW
- Maynard Jackson High School, 801 Glenwood Ave., SE
- Sutton Middle School (7th/8th Campus), 2875 Northside Drive, NW
About the Author
Editors' Picks