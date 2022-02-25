Hamburger icon
Atlanta schools to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday

COVID-19 vaccination events will be held Saturday at four Atlanta Public Schools' sites. Curtis Compton/AJC FILE PHOTO

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

Atlanta Public Schools will host drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination events at four sites Saturday.

The events will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at schools throughout the district. Those wishing to participate can register in advance online.

COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will be available at the following sites:

  • Long Middle School, 3200 Latona Drive, SW
  • Mays High School, 3450 Benjamin E. Mays Drive, SW
  • Maynard Jackson High School, 801 Glenwood Ave., SE
  • Sutton Middle School (7th/8th Campus), 2875 Northside Drive, NW

