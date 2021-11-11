Atlanta schools earn certification for STEM programs

More Atlanta schools are now certified for their academic offerings in science, technology, engineering and math.
Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring announced this week that Usher-Collier Elementary School and Booker T. Washington High School received the stamp of approval for their STEM focus from Cognia. The district previously announced Tuskegee Airmen Global Academy also achieved the distinction.
The nonprofit agency serves as Georgia’s leading educational accrediting organization.
“Cognia STEM certification is a mark of distinction and excellence for schools and programs that meet the commission’s high standards,” said Herring at a board meeting.
The certification process includes interviews with students, teachers and parents as well as other reviews by Cognia officials.
Other Atlanta schools to receive the certification in recent months include Dobbs Elementary School.
