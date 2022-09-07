Atlanta school board approves $2.6 million for weapon detection system

“One of the biggest complaints we get from schools is how long it takes,” he said.

The police chief said APS, like other metro Atlanta districts, has seen an uptick in the number of weapons brought to campus over the last year. Most of the guns recovered by APS are stolen, he said.

The new screeners will bring one more level of protection.

“It’s a layered approach,” Applin said. “One of many things that we’re trying to do to help create a more safe and secure environment.”