ajc logo
X

Atlanta Public Schools switches to online tickets for athletic events

Spectators attending Atlanta high school football games and other athletic events at venues such as Henderson Stadium will need to purchase tickets online. JOHN SPINK/AJC FILE PHOTO
Caption
Spectators attending Atlanta high school football games and other athletic events at venues such as Henderson Stadium will need to purchase tickets online. JOHN SPINK/AJC FILE PHOTO

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

Spectators at Atlanta high school football games and other ticketed athletic events will need to bring their mobile phones with them.

Atlanta Public Schools recently announced that the district will switch to an online ticket system starting with the fall sports season. It will be in place for all APS athletic events where admission is charged.

ExploreParent alleges Atlanta school designated ‘Black classes’, others dispute that claim

Spectators will need to purchase tickets through the online platform GoFan, where tickets are already on sale for dozens of upcoming varsity and junior varsity football games. E-tickets will be scanned at the stadium or school before a spectator enters the venue.

APS officials began discussing the ticketing change before the COVID-19 pandemic and continued to pursue it as another mitigation strategy.

Georgia health officials are dealing with an increase in coronavirus cases due to low vaccination rates and the highly contagious delta variant.

ExploreMore stories about Atlanta Public Schools

“This new process will help us limit person-to-person contact and cut down on the time parents and fans spend waiting in line at the ticket gate,” said the district’s athletic director Jasper Jewell, in a written statement.

Elsewhere in metro Atlanta, Clayton County schools announced this week that it would limit attendance at its three stadiums to 50% capacity this season to better allow for social distancing due to pandemic.

In Other News
1
Gwinnett County district plans to pilot COVID-19 testing in schools
2
Parents pressure Cobb schools to tighten COVID-19 protocols
3
Georgia public health agency issues new advice for school quarantines
4
Some Spelman faculty refusing to teach in person due to COVID-19 safety
5
Gwinnett science teacher dies after contracting COVID-19, family says
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top