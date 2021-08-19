COVID update: Clayton County goes to 50% capacity for fans

Three season openers were canceled Wednesday as Pickens vs. Gilmer, McNair vs. Forest Park and Riverwood vs. Sprayberry came off the schedule because of COVID-19 issues.
Forest Park and Riverwood quickly regrouped and will play each other Friday at Riverwood. Pickens is still searching for a weekend opponent in what would be coach Grant Myers’ debut.
Those cancellations bring to 18 the number of season openers that won’t be played this week because of COVID-19 concerns. Another was rescheduled Wednesday as Cedar Shoals and Clarke Central, originally scheduled to play this week, will play at Clarke on Oct. 28.
Also on Wednesday, Clayton County announced it would limit attendance at its three stadiums to 50% capacity this season.
CANCELED/POSTPONED GAMES
Friday, Sept. 3
Screven County vs. Hephzibah - postponed indefinitely
Friday, Aug. 27
Screven County vs. Savannah Christian - postponed indefinitely
Friday, Aug. 20
Pickens vs. Gilmer - canceled
McNair vs. Forest Park - canceled*
Riverwood vs. Sprayberry - canceled*
Cedar Shoals vs. Clarke Central - now on Oct. 28
Screven County vs. Southeast Bulloch - postponed indefinitely
Cairo vs. Fitzgerald - moved to Sept. 17
Jonesboro vs. Mount Zion
North Clayton vs. Riverdale - moved to Sept. 24
Savannah vs. Memorial Day - canceled
Towns County vs. Pinecrest Academy - canceled*
Wheeler County vs. Telfair County - rescheduled for Oct. 22
Glascock County vs. GSIC - moved to Nov. 5
Clarke Central vs. Cedar Shoals - postponed indefinitely
Burke County vs. Benedictine - now Oct. 1
Sumter County vs. Westover - canceled*
Randolph-Clay vs. Dougherty - postponed indefinitely
Crisp County vs. Tift County - canceled*
Richmond Academy vs. Hancock Central - canceled
* - Cancelations create new matchups: Forest Park will play Riverwood; Westover will play Tift County; Towns County will play King’s Academy
About the Author