COVID update: Clayton County goes to 50% capacity for fans

Forest Park and Riverwood quickly regrouped and will play each other Friday at Riverwood. Pickens is still searching for a weekend opponent in what would be coach Grant Myers’ debut.

Those cancellations bring to 18 the number of season openers that won’t be played this week because of COVID-19 concerns. Another was rescheduled Wednesday as Cedar Shoals and Clarke Central, originally scheduled to play this week, will play at Clarke on Oct. 28.