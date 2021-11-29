Atlanta Public Schools hires epidemiologist to help with COVID response

The district recently announced the appointment of Juliana Prieto to serve in the newly created position. As the APS epidemiologist, Prieto will work with schools to investigate outbreaks of diseases, including COVID-19, and coordinate with public health agencies.

Atlanta school district to hire epidemiologist among 26 new COVID positions

The position is among more than two dozen that the district added recently to assist with the pandemic and other health issues impacting Atlanta students.