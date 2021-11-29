ajc logo
X

Atlanta Public Schools hires epidemiologist to help with COVID response

Juliana Prieto has been hired to work as an epidemiologist for Atlanta Public Schools. Courtesy photo from APS
Caption
Juliana Prieto has been hired to work as an epidemiologist for Atlanta Public Schools. Courtesy photo from APS

Credit: Courtesy photo

Credit: Courtesy photo

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

Atlanta Public Schools now has an epidemiologist on staff to help manage COVID-19 cases and respond to other health issues affecting students.

The district recently announced the appointment of Juliana Prieto to serve in the newly created position. As the APS epidemiologist, Prieto will work with schools to investigate outbreaks of diseases, including COVID-19, and coordinate with public health agencies.

ExploreAtlanta school district to hire epidemiologist among 26 new COVID positions

The position is among more than two dozen that the district added recently to assist with the pandemic and other health issues impacting Atlanta students.

Prieto previously worked as an epidemiologist with the Fulton County Board of Health and with the Florida Department of Health.

She studied public health and psychology at the University of Miami and received her master’s degree in public health from the University of South Florida.

ExploreMore stories about Atlanta Public Schools

About the Author

ajc.com

Vanessa McCray
Follow Vanessa McCray on twitter

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Campus housing causing health concerns, Georgia students, parents say
58m ago
Atlanta school board opposition to Buckhead City emerges as a top priority
Fulton County Schools reminds sick students to stay home after break
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top