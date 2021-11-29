Atlanta Public Schools hires epidemiologist to help with COVID response

Atlanta Public Schools now has an epidemiologist on staff to help manage COVID-19 cases and respond to other health issues affecting students.
The district recently announced the appointment of Juliana Prieto to serve in the newly created position. As the APS epidemiologist, Prieto will work with schools to investigate outbreaks of diseases, including COVID-19, and coordinate with public health agencies.
The position is among more than two dozen that the district added recently to assist with the pandemic and other health issues impacting Atlanta students.
Prieto previously worked as an epidemiologist with the Fulton County Board of Health and with the Florida Department of Health.
She studied public health and psychology at the University of Miami and received her master’s degree in public health from the University of South Florida.
