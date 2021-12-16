3 Atlanta schools move to virtual classes due to COVID

A couple thousand Atlanta students are learning virtually the rest of this week after COVID-19 cases prompted three school buildings to close.
An Atlanta Public Schools spokesman said King Middle School, Maynard Jackson High School and Herman J. Russell West End Academy pivoted to virtual learning through Friday, the last day before a two-week holiday break.
King Middle School sent a letter to parents Tuesday alerting them that students would learn virtually the last three days of this week.
The letter said that “several students and staff members have been determined to be positive for COVID-19.” It said the decision was made “based on case investigation in consultation with APS Health Services and the Fulton County Board of Health.”
A similar message is posted on the Russell West End Academy website.
APS posts COVID-19 case numbers weekly. For the week ending Dec. 10, the district recorded 91 cases among students and staff.
That’s up from weekly case counts in November, though not near the levels from earlier in the year, when the district reported 466 cases for the week ending Aug. 27.
So far this semester, Atlanta schools have largely remained open, save for a few instances. As the academic year began in late July, for example, Drew Charter School sent more than 100 students home to learn online temporarily while in quarantine.
