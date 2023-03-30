Atlanta Public Schools drops redistricting plans after student protest

“We heard one major theme across all clusters: Our communities do not want us to rezone, especially if we have not exhausted all other options,” Herring said in the notice. “Therefore, APS plans to develop and implement the non-rezoning scenario … to address overcrowding at Jackson HS, Midtown HS, and Woodson Park Academy.”

An APS spokesperson said Herring declined additional comment.

That scenario includes a residency verification process, which began earlier this month for Midtown High. The district says it will conduct analyses to determine how to use existing space at the three schools.

Midtown parent Sara Zeigler said the district’s decision not to rezone students doesn’t solve the issue of overcrowding at some schools and under-utilization at others.

“We have to come together as an entire city of Atlanta public school system community to really do the work and figure out what’s going to elevate the experience for all of our kids no matter where they live,” she said.

Washington parent Sherry Bellille doesn’t think the rezoning plan should be tabled. At the same time, Bellille said, APS should invest part of its $1.4 billion budget in schools like Washington so families will want to send their kids there.

“We need the resources to be able to compete and bring people into our cluster,” she said. “We’re the best-kept secret in Atlanta. We want other parents to know Washington is a destination for learning. Give us the resources. We can do it.”