Atlanta parents to discuss school safety Wednesday

Atlanta Public Schools parents can learn more about school safety at a Wednesday meeting.
The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Sutton Middle School’s Northside Campus, 2875 Northside Drive. It is being organized by the North Atlanta Parents for Public Schools, but open to families from across the district.
School leaders around metro Atlanta spent the summer months reviewing security measures in the wake of the May mass shooting at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school.
Officials have said the district plans to install more advanced weapons-screening technology in school buildings and is working to create more secure entrance areas.
Organizers said Wednesday’s meeting is a chance to hear from Atlanta school police, learn about safety measures and discuss safe gun storage and mental health concerns, among other topics.
