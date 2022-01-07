Hamburger icon
Atlanta parents, teachers can nominate their school to win a garden

Two Atlanta schools will be picked to receive a donated learning garden in a contest sponsored by Captain Planet Foundation and Delta Air Lines. (Courtesy of Captain Planet Foundation)
Two Atlanta schools will be picked to receive a donated learning garden in a contest sponsored by Captain Planet Foundation and Delta Air Lines. (Courtesy of Captain Planet Foundation)

Credit: Courtesy of Captain Planet Foundation

Two Atlanta elementary schools will receive a garden makeover through a contest that promises to turn outdoor spaces into learning laboratories.

Atlanta Public Schools parents and teachers can nominate their schools for the Project Learning Garden contest, which will accept submissions through Jan. 14.

The two winning Atlanta sites will receive raised garden beds, access to online lessons and other materials and supplies.

Two New York City schools and 10 schools in the Seattle and Tacoma, Washington, area also will be picked.

The contest is sponsored by Captain Planet Foundation and Delta Air Lines.

Vanessa McCray writes about Atlanta and Fulton County schools.

