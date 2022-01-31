Atlanta high schools to offer COVID vaccines at basketball games

Atlanta Public Schools will host vaccination events on game days from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at South Atlanta High School, from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Booker T. Washington High School, and from 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 11 at Carver Early College.

About 23% of eligible APS students were fully vaccinated as of Jan. 3, according to the district’s latest data.