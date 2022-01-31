Atlanta high schools to offer COVID vaccines at basketball games

Atlanta students looking to score a COVID-19 vaccination will get that chance at several high school basketball games.
Atlanta Public Schools will host vaccination events on game days from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at South Atlanta High School, from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Booker T. Washington High School, and from 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 11 at Carver Early College.
About 23% of eligible APS students were fully vaccinated as of Jan. 3, according to the district’s latest data.
The sites hosting the vaccination events have some of the lower rates of student vaccination among APS high schools.
As of early January, South Atlanta’s rate was 17%. Washington High School’s rate was 16%, and Carver Early College was at 21%.
Eligible students can receive $150 in gift card incentives for getting the first or second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Eligible community members can receive $100 through a partnership with Fulton County Board of Health, Fulton County Government and Georgia CORE.
Those who want to participate are asked to register online in advance.
The district planned its first basketball game vaccination event at Therrell High School on Jan. 28.
About the Author