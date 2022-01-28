Atlanta high school shifts to virtual learning after fire

Most school staff, including teachers, will work remotely Friday and return to campus Monday. Those who work on the school’s operations and maintenance teams will be on-site to help with cleanup.

Families can pick up breakfast and lunch meals from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Friday, Monday and Tuesday.

While the school did not release details about the fire, interim Principal Forrestella Taylor wrote about the incident in a letter to families that is posted on the school’s website.

She urged parents to use the next few days to talk to their children “about making better choices in terms of conflict resolution, as well as the consequences they could face for their actions.”

She wrote: “Our school and the district have programs and resources available to any student or family who needs assistance in this area. Please contact the school for guidance, and if you have any questions or concerns about what took place today, or about our plans for the next few days, feel free to contact my office.”