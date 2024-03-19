BreakingNews
Mississippi ex-deputy gets 20-year sentence in racist torture of 2 Black men
Atlanta Girls’ School announces pending closure

The school is facing enrollment and financial challenges
An Atlanta secondary school dedicated to educating and inspiring girls announced Monday that it will close in May at the end of the academic year, the 20th anniversary of its first graduating class.

The Atlanta Girls’ School notified students and their families of the closure in an email from Chris Marquardt, chair of the Board of Trustees, Monday afternoon. He cited re-enrollment figures that have “drastically declined” and economic challenges.

“(After) careful analysis of the financial data, the (Board of Trustees) determined there is no sustainable financial path forward,” Marquardt said.

The school opened in 2000 and has 199 students in grades 6-12, 46 faculty members and more than 400 graduates. It says it is the only independent, nonsectarian, college-preparatory school for girls in grades 6-12 in Georgia. Students travel each day to the Buckhead campus from 60 different ZIP codes, according to the school website.

The school held an informational meeting with families Tuesday morning and is holding a second meeting in the evening. Tuesday’s school day was modified to allow time for students to gather with teachers and administrators.

Marquardt said school leaders, particularly Head of School Kimbrell Smith, cut costs, ramped up fundraising and “worked tirelessly to explore various options to continue the operations of our school,” but they could not find a solution to remain open.

The school will refund deposits to families who have paid for the upcoming school year and help students find their next school.

“While the time has come to bring a close to Atlanta Girls’ School in a physical sense, the spirit of our mission, ‘Inspiring Girls to Lead Lives of Purpose,’ will remain,” Marquardt said. “I am confident that all who have benefitted from this mission over the last nearly quarter of a century will ensure that it continues to resonate well into the future.”

Georgia colleges extend enrollment deadlines after financial aid delays
Georgia colleges extend enrollment deadlines after financial aid delays
