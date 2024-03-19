Atlanta Girls’ School announces pending closure

The school opened in 2000 and has 199 students in grades 6-12, 46 faculty members and more than 400 graduates. It says it is the only independent, nonsectarian, college-preparatory school for girls in grades 6-12 in Georgia. Students travel each day to the Buckhead campus from 60 different ZIP codes, according to the school website.

The school held an informational meeting with families Tuesday morning and is holding a second meeting in the evening. Tuesday’s school day was modified to allow time for students to gather with teachers and administrators.

Marquardt said school leaders, particularly Head of School Kimbrell Smith, cut costs, ramped up fundraising and “worked tirelessly to explore various options to continue the operations of our school,” but they could not find a solution to remain open.

The school will refund deposits to families who have paid for the upcoming school year and help students find their next school.

“While the time has come to bring a close to Atlanta Girls’ School in a physical sense, the spirit of our mission, ‘Inspiring Girls to Lead Lives of Purpose,’ will remain,” Marquardt said. “I am confident that all who have benefitted from this mission over the last nearly quarter of a century will ensure that it continues to resonate well into the future.”