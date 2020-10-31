Atlanta Girls’ School marks 20 years

Paige recalled that the geographic diversity created at least one common bond. “I was meeting girls from all over the city and suburbs, and that was a plus,” she said. “And I never felt like the odd one out having to commute to school.”

Her AGS experiences are similar to stories many graduates relate, said English and French teacher Jennifer Halicki, who has been part of the school for 16 years and witnessed its growth from small space at Buckhead Baptist Church to its present home on Northside Parkway.

“The stereotypes of a girls' school are often that it’s easier – or it’s harder because of preconceived notions of what society has about girls,” she said. “But the reality is when you’re in an all-girls environment, girls get to fill every role. And that lets them see the possibilities of being whatever they want to be.”

The school’s small size also contributes to the experience, Halicki added. “Girls come here because they want to feel close to classmates and teachers, and in fact, most say the relationships and the support they have with the teachers is an important part of helping them grow into their full selves.”

Now a program manager for the Stanford Center for Innovation in Global Health in California, Paige remains actively involved in promoting the school through her seat on the board. To mark the anniversary, she has helped launch “Leading Unapologetically,” a virtual speakers series that celebrates and advocates for women in leadership, empowering young girls and the power of a girls' school education.

The event recently launched with Rachel Simmons, best-selling author of “Odd Girl Out,” “The Curse of the Good Girl” and “Enough As She Is.” Additional speakers are planned in the coming months.

“We’ve had our students connect to women leaders through internships and events on campus before,” said Hill-Gill. “But now in a virtual space, we have a chance to offer this to families beyond AGS to celebrate the voices of girls and women in leadership.”

Information about the Atlanta Girls' School and the speakers series is online atatlantagirlsschool.org.

