X
Dark Mode Toggle

Atlanta elementary school rallies to support ill teacher

Education
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

The faculty and staff of an Atlanta elementary school have created an online fundraising effort to support a teacher hospitalized with an undisclosed serious illness.

Burgess-Peterson Academy teacher Dionne Huggins has been in the intensive care unit at Emory Midtown Hospital since Jan. 28, where she has been unresponsive, according to a message the school’s principal, David A. White, posted on the school’s Facebook page and PTA newsletter.

Huggins is the school’s Gifted and Talented lead teacher after having taught first grade for many years.

“She is an amazing teacher, a dedicated member of our school family, and a single mom to her awesome 12-year-old son, Jackson,” White wrote.

Her colleagues started a GoFundMe account with a goal of $25,000 to help pay for medical expenses and support her son.

The school is located near I-20 and Glenwood Avenue in East Atlanta.

About the Author

Follow Eric Stirgus on twitter

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He is the newsroom's education editor. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Woman investigated for bringing gun to vote as Black voters gave out water9h ago

Credit: TNS

Lawmaker renews Buckhead cityhood push
9h ago

Credit: Contributed

Georgia school board picks leader after letter targeted her sexuality
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hawks weighing their options as Thursday trade deadline approaches
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hawks weighing their options as Thursday trade deadline approaches
3h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Suspect identified in Atlanta lounge co-owner’s shooting death
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Kemp reappoints two members to Georgia Board of Regents
2h ago
Georgia school board picks leader after letter targeted her sexuality
3h ago
AJC On Campus: Georgia student loan numbers, DACA tuition bill
Featured

Credit: AP

LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA all-time points mark
17h ago
In Atlanta, Harris focuses on climate change in touting Biden agenda
2h ago
Democrats agree with Senate GOP leaders: probe funding of Euro trip
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top