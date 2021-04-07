Atlanta Black college leaders speak out against new Georgia voting law

Critics say the law is a politically calculated effort to discourage people of color from voting after Democratic Party candidates narrowly won the presidential race and both U.S. Senate seats in Georgia. Major League Baseball announced last week it is moving this year’s All-Star Game from Truist Park in Cobb County because of its concerns about the law.

Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, has vociferously defended the law, which he signed about two weeks ago. He’s argued the legislation expands voting access and will limit fraud. Kemp has called criticism of the law “cancel culture” motivated by political opponents.

Other higher education leaders have been critical about the bill.

Emory University President Gregory L. Fenves said in a statement two weeks before the law was passed that it was concerned about legislation that would limit voting access in Georgia.

African Methodist Episcopal Church Bishop Reginald T. Jackson, who is also chairman of Morris Brown College, a historically Black school nearby, blasted Georgia-based companies that he and supporters believe should have spoken more forcefully against the law before it was passed.