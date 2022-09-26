Albany State University student dies in dorm

Albany State University canceled classes Monday and Tuesday after a student was found dead Sunday in a residence hall room on campus.
The GBI is investigating the death of the student, Yasmine Durham, 21, of Atlanta. University officials told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution there was no threat to students or staff. An autopsy will be performed on Durham by the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office, university officials said.
The university has scheduled a memorial service at 6 p.m. Monday at the C.W. Grant Student Union Amphitheatre on East campus. Albany State officials encouraged students to seek counseling and other campus resources.
Staff writer Leon Stafford contributed to this report.
