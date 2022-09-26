Albany State University student dies in dorm

The GBI is investigating the death of the student, Yasmine Durham, 21, of Atlanta. University officials told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution there was no threat to students or staff. An autopsy will be performed on Durham by the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office, university officials said.

The university has scheduled a memorial service at 6 p.m. Monday at the C.W. Grant Student Union Amphitheatre on East campus. Albany State officials encouraged students to seek counseling and other campus resources.