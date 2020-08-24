AJC On Campus: COVID-19 cases rise; Morehouse donor’s legal woes

“The students that are going back to campus right now -- they’ve got to stop having these large, isolated off-campus or on-campus gatherings that are helping create the spread. We’ve got to also have a discussion about, if those things are happening, sending those kids back home to their communities is just going to further the spread.”

Those words came from Gov. Brian Kemp during a radio interview this week. Kemp and the presidents of University System of Georgia schools have pushed for some return to in-person classes this semester. Critics argued for the schools to go to online learning. Georgia College reported 62 confirmed cases Thursday, the highest single-day total released by any school. Georgia Tech reported 17 cases at a Greek life house last weekend and another 51 cases Sunday. Some colleges aren’t posting the numbers. Neither are some public school systems, which many say makes it difficult to determine the severity of the situation on these campuses. Stay tuned.

Students plead for tuition cuts

Several private colleges and universities in the Atlanta area switched to online learning this semester, saying the number of COVID-19 cases is too high at this point to bring students back on campus. Students understand the precaution, but they are not happy about paying the same tuition for an online education. Here’s our report on the matter.

Agnes Scott president released from hospital

8/23/18 - Atlanta - Rachel de las Casas and Natalia Rosas, incoming first year students at Agnes Scott College, left to right, talk to the president of the college, Leocadia (Lee) I. Zak at Agnes Scott College on Thursday, August 23. Jenna Eason / Jenna.Eason@coxinc.com

Here’s some uplifting coronavirus news. Agnes Scott College President Leocadia “Lee” Zak was released from the hospital last week after a bout with COVID-19. She’s resting comfortably at home, officials at the women’s college in Decatur said.

Morehouse benefactor’s legal troubles

Billionaire technology investor and philanthropist Robert F. Smith announces he will provide grants to wipe out the student debt of the entire 2019 graduating class at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Sunday, May 19, 2019. Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

News reports surfaced late last week that Robert F. Smith, the benefactor who paid off student loans for Morehouse College’s 2019 graduating class, is under investigation for failing to pay taxes on about $200 million in assets. Smith, reportedly, is hoping to resolve the case with a civil settlement instead of a criminal conviction. Here’s our report from last year about how his gift was being handled by Morehouse and Smith.

Morehouse grant

Morehouse College last week announced it has received a $9 million grant from the National Science Foundation as a founding partner of the HBCU Undergraduate Success Research Center, an initiative designed to increase educational and employment opportunities for minorities interested in science, technology, engineering and math.

Kemp announces funding for Georgia colleges

August 19, 2020 Atlanta - Governor Brian Kemp speaks during a press conference to provide update on efforts to combat human trafficking in Georgia at the Georgia State Capitol building on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday the first allocation of money from a federal program to various Georgia colleges and universities to help them financially through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The funding includes $11.5 million to the University System of Georgia for mental health and student support services, $10.4 million to the Technical College System of Georgia for its eCampus initiative, a program to provide in-demand online courses and programs to students and $10 million for the Georgia Independent Colleges Association COVID-19 relief fund. Kemp noted the association includes several Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

There’s an app for HBCU’s

Some Historically Black Institutions in Georgia have joined a nationwide effort to raise money for their schools through an app called "HBCU Change."

Several Historically Black Institutions in Georgia have joined a national effort announced Wednesday to raise money from donors through an app called “HBCU Change.” Organizers hope to raise $1 billion for HBCUs over the next five years. HBCUs have not traditionally received big donations from philanthropic organizations. The Georgia HBCUs involved in the campaign include Clark Atlanta University, Fort Valley State University and Morris Brown College.

Pension troubles on the horizon?

The financial services firm, Moody’s, released a report Wednesday that warned the nation’s public colleges are facing severe pension troubles that could negatively impact how they operate. The aggregate adjusted net pension liability for the nation’s top 25 public colleges and university systems was $149 billion, which exceeded direct debt, the report said. Most public universities Moody’s rates had pension liabilities that exceeded their outstanding total direct debt. State budget cuts and revenue declines due to the coronavirus pandemic are not helping the cause, Moody’s said. State and local governments, including the city of Atlanta, laid off massive numbers of workers during the Great Recession a decade ago because of rising pension liabilities.